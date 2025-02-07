How Mavericks' Amesbury and Sullivan Are Making a Lasting Impact in KC

The Kansas City Mavericks have built more than a winning hockey team-they've built a culture of giving. The Mavericks are recognized not just for their success on the ice, but for their unwavering dedication to giving back to the Kansas City community. This season, they have deepened their impact by partnering with four local non-profits-Wayside Waifs, Variety KC, Giving the Basics, and Operation Breakthrough-further strengthening their commitment to giving back. Additionally, the team introduced Mac's Power Play Reading Club, a literacy program that has already reached over 60 schools and 2,600 students. With the season only halfway through, Mavericks players and staff have already dedicated over 200 hours to volunteering, demonstrating their unwavering support for the Kansas City community.

"From my first interview with Lamar Hunt, it was an important part of the recruiting and player procurement process to bring in a high standard of players on and off the ice," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "We as an organization want to give back to the Kansas City community for all of the support they show the Mavericks. We have a tremendous fan base, and we are so fortunate to be playing hockey in this city."

Leading the charge are Daniel Amesbury and Nolan Sullivan, two players who have fully embraced the Mavericks' commitment to giving back. Whether participating in postgame skates, volunteering at shelters, reading to children, or creating an inclusive environment where kids with disabilities can learn to skate, they've made community outreach a priority.

"Getting to volunteer in the community has made KC feel like home," said Sullivan. "It's incredible seeing the amount of support and passion for our team. KC truly loves their hockey!"

Their dedication hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Sullivan and Amesbury are great examples of the high character and dedication we value," O'Had added. "Both work incredibly hard on the ice and never hesitate to give back to the community. They always do it with a smile, genuinely enjoying the opportunity to connect with people. I truly commend them for their service."

Associate Coach Riley Weselowski echoed that sentiment.

"Nolan and Daniel go above and beyond when it comes to giving back, and it's obvious how much they enjoy connecting with the community," Weselowski said. "We prioritize bringing in players who not only excel on the ice but also demonstrate strong character, and these two set the standard. Both truly embody what it means to be a Maverick."

Sullivan's passion for mentorship extends beyond the Mavericks. He co-founded NJ 12:2 Training, a program dedicated to helping young athletes develop leadership skills and mental toughness.

"I felt disconnected from myself and began questioning my future," Sullivan said, reflecting on a difficult period in his career. "Just when I needed it most, the University of Nebraska-Omaha introduced a sports psychologist, and I began working with them one-on-one. I wish I had discovered these tools and techniques earlier."

Now, he's making sure young athletes have access to the support he once needed.

While Sullivan dedicates himself to mentoring young athletes, Amesbury's journey is defined by resilience, building meaningful connections through his own experiences. After nearly a decade away from the game, Amesbury carved out a unique path-working on tugboats, competing in professional lacrosse, and even battling in Ice Wars. But last season, his hockey journey came full circle, and he's now found a true home in Kansas City.

One of his most meaningful relationships has been with Hunter Murphy, a young hockey player who battled cancer.

"Hunter, we connect because we are both fighters," Amesbury told him.

Throughout Murphy's treatment, Amesbury was a constant presence-Face Timing him on tough days, offering words of encouragement, and reminding him that strength isn't just about what happens on the ice. When Hunter rang the bell to mark the end of his cancer treatment, Amesbury was right there in Colorado, celebrating the victory alongside him.

"My relationship with Hunter Murphy has been inspiring; watching him fight cancer has shown me true resilience," Amesbury said. "Together, we're not just teammates; we're family, and I'm grateful for the chance to make a positive impact in each other's lives."

That impact is exactly what the Mavericks strive for-not just in hockey, but in life. Whether standing beside a young cancer survivor, mentoring athletes on mental toughness, or simply sharing a moment with a fan, Amesbury and Sullivan are leaving a legacy far greater than hockey. They are role models, leaders, and a testament to the power of giving back.

While the Mavericks are thriving in their off-ice efforts, that success has also translated onto the ice. Last season, the Mavericks had the best campaign in franchise history, and they are poised to make another deep playoff run this year. Riding a five-game win streak, Kansas City sits atop the Mountain Division after a dominant sweep of the Tahoe Knight Monsters last week. Before returning home, the Mavericks will face Cincinnati, Indy, and Allen in a trio of road matchups. Then, on February 14 at 7:05 PM, they'll be back at Cable Dahmer Arena for a two-game series against Tulsa. With 10 home games between February 14th and March 8th, fans will have plenty of chances to support a team that gives just as much to Kansas City as it does to the game. Secure your tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

