16-17-18 Line Dominates in Win at Fort Wayne

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum in game one of the home-and-home series with the Komets.

The 16-17-18 line dominated and rallied the Fish to a 3-2 win.

How it Happened:

The majority of the first period was quiet, remaining scoreless for most of the opening frame.

Toledo killed off an early Fort Wayne power play and led in shots on goal throughout the entirety of the first. At 17:13, the Komets struck first with a goal by former Walleye Kirill Tyutyayev to have the Fish trailing by 1 after 1.

Toledo evened the score at 5:07 of the 2nd period on the power play with a goal from Brandon Hawkins. His 16-17-18 line mates, Trenton Bliss and Tyler Spezia had the assists.

Toledo broke the tie at 5:58 of the third with a goal from Tyler Spezia. Yet again, line mates, Brandon Hawkins and Trenton Bliss assisted the goal.

Tyler Spezia tallied his 2nd of the evening with his 3rd shorthanded goal of the season. With this shorty, he ties the single season record for the Walleye and is only the 7th player to do so.

Fort Wayne put themselves within one at 19:02 with a goal after pulling goaltender Connor Ungar.

Toledo held off the Komets despite a strong attack and heavy pressure within the final minute and secured the 3-2 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Spezia (2G, 1A)

2. TOL - T. Bliss (2A)

3. FTW - C. Supryka (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel home and finish out the weekend series against Fort Wayne tomorrow night at the Huntington Center for Toledo Bullfrogs Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

