Radomsky Perfect in Relief, Rush Wins Shootout in Idaho

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky and Charles Martin on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky and Charles Martin on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(BOISE, Idaho) Matt Radomsky and Deni Goure played hero for the Rapid City Rush in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.

Idaho scored a game-tying goal 38 seconds into the third period. Rush starting goaltender Christian Propp was injured on the play and did not return. Matt Radomsky entered, and despite only having played once in the last 20 days, the second-year goalie was up to the task in a big way.

Through a tied third period, overtime, and shootout, Radomsky pitched a perfect relief outing with 15 saves during the run of play and three more in the skills competition.

Deni Goure scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Rush, his second such winner this season. He is now 4-for-5 on shootout attempts, a mark which leads the ECHL.

Ryan Wagner put the Rush on the scoreboard with a low shot along the goal line late in the first period. Blake Bennett gave Rapid City a 2-1 lead with a power play goal in the second. Neither team led by one throughout the contest.

While this is the first time the Rush and Steelheads have played to a shootout this season, the two clubs have played five overtime sessions and eight one-goal games together.

Propp made 23 saves on 25 shots, taking a no decision. Bryan Thomson stopped 33 out of 35 in the loss for Idaho.

Rapid City now has five wins in Boise this season and has secured a series victory ahead of tomorrow's road trip finale.

Next game: Saturday, February 8 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.