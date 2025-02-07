Royals Face Nailers in Wheeling in Saturday Square-Off
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, take on the Wheeling Nailers in a stand-alone game on Saturday, February 8th at 7:10 PM at WesBanco Arena.
The Royals return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game is the annual Pink in the Rink game featuring a Royals wine tumbler giveaway (first 1,500 fans).
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the stand-alone game with a 17-20-7-1 record (42 points) after going 0-1-2-0 in a three-game home stand with a falling a pair of games against the Adirondack Thunder played out on Saturday, February 1st (4-3 OTL) and Sunday, February 2nd (6-2 L), as well as a 10:30 AM puck drop against the Norfolk Admirals (4-3 OTL).
Previously on the road, the Royals took five of a possible six points from their three-game road-trip between Greenville and South Carolina. The Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th. The Royals concluded the three-in-three with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th.
Forward Matt Miller (9g-18a) enters the weekend on a four-game goal streak with five points (4g-1a) in the four-game span. Miller has registered a a team-high 27 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (22).
Scouting the Nailers:
Wheeling enters the Saturday square-off with a 29-12-2-0 record (60 points) through their first 43 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Nailers downed the Indy Fuel, 6-3, on Friday, February 7th after falling in face-offs against Fort Wayne, 5-3, on Saturday, February 1st and Toledo, 6-3, on Sunday, February 2nd.
ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Wheeling's offense is led by forward Matty De St. Phalle in points (42) while forward Kyle Jackson lead the Nailers in goals (19) and defenseman Chris Ortiz leads the team in assists (32).
