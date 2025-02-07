Andrew Perrott Signs AHL Deal with the Hershey Bears
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Andrew Perrott to an American Hockey League contract and loaned him to the Stingrays, where he will remain. Perrott's AHL deal is for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Perrott, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey and first season with the Stingrays. The 5-10, 216-pound blueliner leads the ECHL with eight major penalties this season. The Columbia Station, Ohio native has posted 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 43 games for the Stingrays this year. He is one of four Stingrays players to skate in every game so far this season.
