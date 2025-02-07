Andrew Perrott Signs AHL Deal with the Hershey Bears

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Andrew Perrott

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Andrew Perrott(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Andrew Perrott to an American Hockey League contract and loaned him to the Stingrays, where he will remain. Perrott's AHL deal is for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Perrott, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey and first season with the Stingrays. The 5-10, 216-pound blueliner leads the ECHL with eight major penalties this season. The Columbia Station, Ohio native has posted 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 43 games for the Stingrays this year. He is one of four Stingrays players to skate in every game so far this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.