Matthew Seminoff Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Matthew Seminoff has been re-assigned by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars to Idaho.
Seminoff, 21, was drafted in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round, #179 overall and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 29, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 190lb right-handed shooter has collected four assists in 36 games in the AHL for Texas this season and has appeared in 106 AHL games with the Stars over the past two seasons tallying 19 points (4G, 15A).
Prior to professional hockey the Leesburg, VA native played four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 with the Kamloops Blazers accumulating 170 points (73G, 97A) in 196 career regular season games. During the 2022-23 season he served as an alternate captain finishing third on the club in points (82), goals (31), and assists (51).
Seminoff will wear #10 as the Steelheads host Rapid City tomorrow and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
