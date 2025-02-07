Russell Reassigned Back to San Jose

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Russell heads back to the American Hockey League after scoring four goals in two games last weekend against Tulsa. The Peterborough, Ontario native has 16 points (9g, 7a) in 29 games.

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. Russell served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

Our next home game is Tuesday, February 11 as we return to INTRUST Bank Arena. Join us for another Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight and get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $80. Click HERE to purchase today!

Suiteheart Date Night is approaching fast. Take your significant other to a Thunder game and watch the fast-paced action while enjoying Valentine's Day. Click HERE to request a call.

