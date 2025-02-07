Forward Zac Funk Reassigned to Stingrays
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Zac Funk has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.
Funk, 21, is in his first season of professional hockey and has five points (two goals, three assists) in five games for the Stingrays this season.
The 6-0, 194-pound forward has skated in 15 AHL games for the Bears this season, producing five points (two goals, three assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He signed a three-year NHL contract with Washington in March 2024.
Funk has spent parts of the last six seasons playing in the Western Hockey League for the Calgary Hitmen and the Prince George Cougars. He had a breakout season in 2023-24 for Prince George, finishing second in the WHL in points with 123 points (67 goals, 56 assists) in 68 regular season games for the Cougars. Funk added another 18 points (eight goals, ten assists) in 15 playoff games with Prince George.
Funk has 227 points (119 goals, 108 assists) in 228 career WHL games.
The Stingrays return to action tomorrow night at the North Charleston Coliseum, where they will face the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 pm.
