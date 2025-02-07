Mariners Shut Out Admirals To Celebrate 207 Day

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Nolan Maier turned aside all 31 Admirals shots to register his third shutout of the season.

For the first time in six games, the Mariners were able to get on the board first. Midway through the opening period, Robbie Baillargeon took the puck away near the right wall and spotted Matthew Philip alone in the slot, who finished his fifth goal of the season at 10:04 for the 1-0 Maine lead. Philip's goal was the only one of the opening period.

Maine struck again early in the 2nd to double the lead. After a good forecheck by Zach Massicotte, Ayden McDonald swung a pass out in front to Wyllum Deveaux, burying a goal in his second consecutive game at 1:44. Once again, the Mariners defense and the goaltending of Nolan Maier held the Admirals offense at bay, carrying the 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

It remained 2-0 until late in the third when the Mariners added a power play goal to put it away. Lynden McCallum pounced on a rebound to the right of netminder Thomas Milic, scoring in his third consecutive game to make it a three-goal lead at 18:05. Maier's 31 stops was good for his fifth win of the season - three of which have been shutouts.

The Mariners (17-23-3-0) and Admirals are back in action on Saturday night with a 6 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's Women in Sports Night presented by Nissan, featuring a pregame panel discussion in the CN Brown Landing, starting at 3:15 PM. It's also the fifth annual charity "Underwear & Sports Bra Toss." When the Mariners score their first goal of the game, fans are invited to toss new packages of underwear and sports bras onto the ice to be donated to Preble Street and The Sports Bra Project. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

