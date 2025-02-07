Tahoe Puts up a 24-Karat Performance in Game One Win

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Jake McGrew (left) vs. the Adirondack Thunder

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Jake McGrew (left) vs. the Adirondack Thunder(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV- It's good to be golden.

On day one of Affiliation Weekend, the Tahoe Golden Monsters took down the Adirondack Thunder 3-1 to break their four-game losing streak. Jake McGrew scored twice, Aidan Girduckis notched his first career goal, and Jordan Papirny was sensational in net again to lead Tahoe to victory.

With Tahoe being 1-4-1 in their last six games, a strong start was crucial in their return home against the Thunder. And that's exactly what happened, as they controlled major stretches of the first period and outshot ADK 11-7. With three minutes to go in the frame, McGrew took a great feed from Jake Johnson, outraced a defender to the goal, and poked the puck in to give the Golden Monsters the lead.

For McGrew, it was his first goal since mid-January, and a much-needed jumpstart for Tahoe in the contest.

They carried that momentum into the second, as Aidan Girduckis ripped in a shot from the top of the zone just under three minutes in to double Tahoe's lead. The goal was his first in his ECHL career, and ended up being the game-winner.

TJ Friedmann got one goal back early in the third for Adirondack, but Papirny slammed the door after that. He finished the contest with 29 saves on 30 shots, continuing a torrid stretch since the start of January.

McGrew would score his second goal of the game midway through the third for some added insurance, and the buzzer would sound on Tahoe's first series-opening win since January 10 against Rapid City.

The Golden Monsters continue their series against Adirondack on Friday, February 7, with puck drop at the Tahoe Blue Event Center Scheduled for 7:30. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.