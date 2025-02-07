Oilers' Win Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Grizzlies

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Mick Messner opened the scoring with 10th of the season, giving Utah the opening goal for the second-straight night 11:22 into the action. Derek Daschke extended the Grizzlies' lead 2-0 with a short-handed goal in the final second of the period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the middle period.

Cole Fonstad scored a powerp-play goal 2:38 into the final frame, followed up 14 seconds later by Reed Lebster, putting the Grizzlies up 4-0. The two quick goals resulted in a goaltender swap for the Oilers, with Talyn Boyko being replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets. Sean Olson answered with a power-play goal of his own at the 4:20 mark to put the Oilers on the board. Olson scored his second power-play goal of the period at 4:21 later, cutting the Utah lead down to 4-2. Fonstad scored his second goal of the game with 6:49 remaining, setting the score 5-2 before Adam Berg sealed the score 6-2 with an empty-net tally with two minutes remaining.

The rubber match is tomorrow, Feb. 8 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center - the last game of the week for both teams.

--

