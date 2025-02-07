Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH - The Kansas City Mavericks claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. The win marked another crucial step forward for Kansas City as they continue to climb the Mountain Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks came alive in the second. David Cotton opened the scoring at 4:15, firing a shot past the Cyclones' goaltender with assists from Damien Giroux and Justin MacPherson. Late in the period, Cade Borchardt doubled Kansas City's lead at 18:48, capitalizing on a well-placed feed from Max Andreev and Jake McLaughlin.

The Cyclones pushed back in the third period, cutting the lead to 2-1 at 13:46 with a goal from Tristan Ashbrook, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson. However, solid defensive play and a stellar performance from Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine, who stopped 19 of 20 shots, ensured Kansas City would secure the win.

The Mavericks outshot the Cyclones 26-20, maintaining consistent offensive pressure throughout the game.

Kansas City now heads to Fishers, Indiana, to face the Indy Fuel on Saturday evening. Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM.

