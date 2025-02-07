Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Kansas City Mavericks claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. The win marked another crucial step forward for Kansas City as they continue to climb the Mountain Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks came alive in the second. David Cotton opened the scoring at 4:15, firing a shot past the Cyclones' goaltender with assists from Damien Giroux and Justin MacPherson. Late in the period, Cade Borchardt doubled Kansas City's lead at 18:48, capitalizing on a well-placed feed from Max Andreev and Jake McLaughlin.
The Cyclones pushed back in the third period, cutting the lead to 2-1 at 13:46 with a goal from Tristan Ashbrook, assisted by Jacob Bengtsson. However, solid defensive play and a stellar performance from Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine, who stopped 19 of 20 shots, ensured Kansas City would secure the win.
The Mavericks outshot the Cyclones 26-20, maintaining consistent offensive pressure throughout the game.
Kansas City now heads to Fishers, Indiana, to face the Indy Fuel on Saturday evening. Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025
- Late Goal Dooms Swamp Rabbits, Forces Rubber Match Tomorrow - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Callin's Gordie Howe Hat-Trick Powers Worcester to 3-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers' Win Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati - Kansas City Mavericks
- 16-17-18 Line Dominates in Win at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Rally Late, Double up Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Komets Rally But Fall Short Against Walleye - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Return to Winning Ways, Defeat Icemen in Jacksonville 3-2 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Lose First Game of Weekend Set - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Shut Out Admirals To Celebrate 207 Day - Maine Mariners
- Heartlanders Win Third Straight with Gutty Effort, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Maier Makes 31 Saves; Mariners Shut Out Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Edged by Heartlanders in Gritty Matchup Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Face Nailers in Wheeling in Saturday Square-Off - Reading Royals
- Nailers Quick on the Attack to Win in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Nailers on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Russell Reassigned Back to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 7 - ECHL
- Forward Zac Funk Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Andrew Perrott Signs AHL Deal with the Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Mason Beaupit; Place Alexis Gravel on Team Suspension - Orlando Solar Bears
- Savannah Snaps Skid, Overpowers Lions 6-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Matthew Seminoff Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- How Mavericks' Amesbury and Sullivan Are Making a Lasting Impact in KC - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Look to Continue Home Winning Streak Tonight against Wichita - Allen Americans
- Game Day #42 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Jacksonville Icemen - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 7, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes Road Trip with Pair at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- A Rare Embarrassing Performance from the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Get Your Skunk Ape Items While They Last - Florida Everblades
- Tahoe Puts up a 24-Karat Performance in Game One Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Tahoe, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Edge Cyclones with 2-1 Victory in Cincinnati
- How Mavericks' Amesbury and Sullivan Are Making a Lasting Impact in KC
- Mavericks Hold Successful Off-Site Practice at Line Creek
- Mavericks Sweep Tahoe with Electric 4-3 Overtime Win
- Mavericks Clinch Series with 5-2 Win, Eye Sweep Tomorrow Night