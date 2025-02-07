Maier Makes 31 Saves; Mariners Shut Out Admirals
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Norfolk Admirals continued their four-game road trip on Friday night in Portland, Maine, as they faced-off against the Mariners for the eighth time this season.
Thomas Milic got his fifth straight start in-between the pipes for Norfolk. While Nolan Maier started in-goal for the Mariners.
The Admirals outshot the Mariners through the first five minutes, 7-1. From there, Maine was able to gather momentum and get the game's first goal. Matthew Philip scored his fifth of the season to make it 1-0, Mariners.
In the second period, Wyllum Deveaux received a pass from Ayden MacDonald and make it 2-0 at 1:44 of the period.
Milic saw 19 shots through two periods and made 17 saves.
Lynden McCallum scored his 16th of the year late in the third period. Maier made 31 saves in his third shutout of the season.
The two teams will meet once again tomorrow at 6:00pm from Cross Insurance Arena.
