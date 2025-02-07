Komets Rally But Fall Short Against Walleye

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Friday, the short-handed Komets scored the only goal of the first period with a strike from former Walleye Kirill Tyutyayev at 17:31 with assists from Anthony Petruzzelli and Cam Supryka.

In the second period, league-leading scorer Brandon Hawkins scored the period's only goal on a power play at 5:07.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Tyler Spezia put the Walleye up with a goal at 5:48. Spezia followed it up with a short-handed goal at 12:49 to give the Walleye a 3-1 lead. With goaltender Connor Unger pulled for the extra skater, Kyle Mayhew netted his eighth goal of the season to pull the Komets within in one at 19:02, but the Komet rally fell short as Toledo goaltender Jan Bednar was able to stop the Komets in the final minute to make the final score 3-2. Conner Ungar took the loss, making 33 saves.

