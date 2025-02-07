Heartlanders Win Third Straight with Gutty Effort, 4-1
February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - In the final minute, Yuki Miura and Ryan Miotto scored empty-net goals to secure a victory for the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-1, over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at Wings Event Center. The Heartlanders have won three straight games.
The Heartlanders racked up four unanswered goals after allowing the first. Two minutes after the Wings scored, Keltie Jeri-Leon tallied in his debut with Iowa late in the first. Gavin Hain shot the puck from the far circle. It trickled through the pads of the goaltender and Jeri-Leon tapped it home to tie it at one.
Six minutes into the middle frame, Miotto slammed a slap shot from the left circle while on a 5-on-3 advantage to give Iowa the lead.
William Rousseau made 29 saves on 30 shots in the victory.
Jonathan Lemieux stopped 27 of 29 shots faced in the defeat.
