Fuel Fall to Nailers on Friday Night

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. After scoring first in the first period, Wheeling took the 6-3 win with two shorthanded goals in the second frame.

1ST PERIOD

At 12:35, Kyle Maksimovich took the first penalty of the game. He headed to the box for tripping, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill.

Chris Cameron and Matthew Quercia each took a minor roughing penalty at 17:59, forcing two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey.

Exactly as time expired on those penalties at 19:59, Maksimovich scored to give the Fuel 1-0 lead right at the end of the period. Adam McCormick had the lone assist.

Wheeling outshot Indy 12-4 in the first frame, despite the score.

2ND PERIOD

Wheeling's Chrystopher Collin scored at 3:11 to tie the game up 1-1.

At the 5:00 minute mark, David Drake took a holding penalty, giving the Fuel their first power play of the game.

The Nailers took the lead with a shorthanded goal at 5:31 by Matt Koopman. Just 29 seconds later, they scored another shorthanded goal by Gabe Klassen to make it 3-1.

At 8:19, Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a double minor high sticking penalty, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Brandon Tabakin took a tripping penalty at 13:20 but Wheeling killed it off.

At 17:12, Indy's Alex Wideman and Wheeling's James Hardie took offsetting minor penalties for hooking and embellishment respectively.

Both of those penalties were killed off before time expired on the period.

After two periods, Wheeling was outshooting Indy 24-10.

3RD PERIOD

Twenty seconds into the third period, Kyle Jackson scored to make it 4-1 in favor of Wheeling. Sixteen seconds later, Matty De St. Phalle scored to make it 5-1.

Quercia took a boarding call at 1:05 to give Indy a power play chance.

At 4:58, Collin took a hooking call but thirty seconds later, Indy's Maksimovich took a hooking call as well.

Kevin Lombardi took the third hooking call in a row at 7:58, to put the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Chris Cameron took another penalty at 8:24 for interference, giving Wheeling a 5-on-3 chance.

The Nailers quickly capitalized with another goal by De St. Phalle to make it 6-1.

At 9:15, Jordan Martin scored shorthanded with the help of Darby Llewellyn to make it 6-2.

David Jankowski took a tripping penalty at 15:12 to give Indy another power play chance, which they capitalized on with a goal by Colin Bilek at 15:45. Lemos and Maksimovich claimed the assists on that goal.

After outshooting Indy 30-19, Wheeling took the 6-3 win.

