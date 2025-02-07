Bison Lose First Game of Weekend Set

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Savannah, GA - The Bloomington Bison fell by a 5-3 score on Friday night to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena.

:16 into the game, Kohei Sato scored on a feed from Eddie Matsushima to give the Bison a 1-0 lead. Sato's second of the season was also assisted by Sam Coatta. Savannah tied the game on a goal from Evan Nause at 7:17. His third of the season came from Dennis Cesana and Ross Armour. Reece Vitelli gave the Ghost Pirates a 2-1 lead with his ninth of the season at 14:28 from Patrick Guay. The Bison were outshot 17-8 in the first frame.

The Bison opened the second period with a 5-on-3 power play goal to tie the game at two. Coatta drove a one-timer into the net for his fourth of the season at 1:37 from Brett Budgell and Patrick Bajkov. The Ghost Pirates regained their lead with a power play goal at 10:23 from Will Riedell. His eight of the year was assisted by Guay. With a delayed penalty on the Bison, Devon Paliani scored with 4:25 remaining in the second. His 16th of the season concluded the scoring in the period and was assisted by Vitelli and Keaton Pehrson. The Ghost Pirates outshot the Bison again by a 17-11 margin and took a 4-2 lead into the third.

The Bison once again opened the period's scoring on a goal from Sato that was deflected in. His second of the game and third of the year was assisted by Bajkov and Ryan Siedem at 9:00. Later in the period, the Bison attempted to tie the game with an extra attacker. Paliani found the empty net with :14 remaining for his second of the game and 17th of the year. Liam Walsh and Cesana assisted on the goal to give the Ghost Pirates a 5-3 victory.

Yaniv Perets stopped 42 of 46 shots in the loss. Keith Kinkaid denied 23 of 26 shots to earn the victory. The Bison power play went 1-for-3 while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

Bloomington continues the nine-game road trip tomorrow against the Ghost Pirates. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. from Enmarket Arena.

