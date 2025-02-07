Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Mason Beaupit; Place Alexis Gravel on Team Suspension

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Feb. 7) the signing of goaltender Mason Beaupit to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC). Additionally, the team has placed goaltender Alexis Gravel on team suspension for the purpose of protecting his ECHL playing rights.

Beaupit, 21, has appeared in 10 games this season for the Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL, recording a 4-6-0 record, a 4.06 goals against average (GAA) and a 88.9 save percentage (SV%).

Prior to his professional career, the Surrey, British Columbia, Canada native played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-2024. In 93 WHL games for Spokane and Winnipeg, Beaupit posted a 40-40-7 record, a 3.65 GAA and .889 SV%. Beaupit played the 2023-24 season for Langley in the BCHL, going 9-14-4 in 28 games with a 3.10 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Beaupit was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Alexis Gravel has been placed on team suspension for the purpose of protecting his ECHL playing rights. Gravel will continue his professional career in Germany, signing with Alder Mannheim in the DEL, Friday (Feb. 7).

