K-Wings Edged by Heartlanders in Gritty Matchup Friday

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-24-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled to the final minute in a one-goal game with the Iowa Heartlanders (25-14-4-3) Friday at Wings Event Center, ultimately falling 4-1.

Ben Berard (13) started the scoring at the 15:34 mark of the first period. He gathered a loose puck in the left circle after Iowa's goalkeeper tried to clear it away and flung it off a Heartlander defender into the open net.

Iowa punched back with a goal at the 17:21 mark. The Heartlanders took the lead with a power-play goal at the 5:43 mark of the second, skating 5-on-3.

Kalamazoo had numerous scoring chances, but Heartlanders netminder William Rousseau (12-2-3-1) was stellar in preserving the lead. Iowa added two empty-net goals in the final minute to seal the victory.

Jonathan Lemieux (9-14-1-0) put up a third straight stellar performance, making 27 saves on 29 shots faced in defeat.

Kalamazoo hosts Iowa again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for Grateful Dead Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited edition K-Wings Tie-Dye Cup, and stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction, with proceeds benefitting South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority.

