A Rare Embarrassing Performance from the Lions

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Savannah - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered an embarrassing defeat - a rarity - against the (Florida Panthers affiliate) Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday night, losing 6-2.

The Lions demonstrated a lack of discipline to start the game, spending eight minutes in the penalty box in the opening 10 minutes of the first period. However, it was Trois-Rivières who scored first when Alex Beaucage notched a shorthanded goal at 9:24. Lions' netminder Luke Cavallin stopped all 17 shots he faced in the period.

The start of the second period was disastrous for the Lions as Savannah scored two goals in the first five minutes of the period. Trois-Rivières failed to generate much offense, directing only 10 shots towards Ghost Pirates goaltender Evan Cormier in the period.

The Lions came out strongly in the third period, with Tommy Cormier scoring at 1:33. But that would be the last time the Lions would be able to find the back of the Savannah net, while at the opposite end of the ice the Ghost Pirates tallied four unanswered goals, including two goals from Patrick Guay, brother of the Lions' Nicolas.

The Lions now head south to Jacksonville, Florida to face the (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Icemen on Friday night and Saturday night.

