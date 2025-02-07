Americans Look to Continue Home Winning Streak Tonight against Wichita

February 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas -- The Allen Americans (13-22-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (24-16-3-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. The Americans won all three home games last week sweeping the Rapid City Rush.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Producer: Mason Garcia

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 2/8/25 vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans saw their three-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma. Justin Michaelian scored his ninth goal of the season in the opening period for the only goal Tulsa would need in a 5-0 blanking of the Americans. Former Americans Dougie Lagrone (4) and Tyler Poulsen (12) also contributed to the Allen defeat. The Oilers outshot the Americans by 20, 47-27. Tyler Poulsen led the Oilers in shots on goal with eight. Tulsa has owned the Americans this season winning seven of the eight meetings this season. Sunday was the final regular season trip to Tulsa for Allen this year. The Oilers were 4-1 against the Americans at BOK Center this season.

Crnkovic Streak Halted: Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic saw his six-game point streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Crnkovic, the former Oiler, has been one of the hottest players in the league over the last month. Entering the game on Sunday in Tulsa, he had 18 points in his last 12 games (5 goals and 13 assists). He is second on the team in scoring with 40 points (11 goals and 29 assists). Crnkovic is tied for sixth overall in the ECHL with 29 helpers

Power Play Shutout: The Americans went 0-for-2 on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The Americans power play which was a Top 5 power play over the last month has hit a drought, going 1-for-14 over their four games. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals.

Thornton suffers loss: Americans netminder Anson Thornton suffered the loss on Sunday allowing five goals on 47 shots. Thornton had not played in over a week. The contracted netminder was looking for his first win since November 29th.

Streak stops at four: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak, who had his fourth professional hat trick last Friday night against Rapid City, saw his four-game goal streak come to an end last Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The longest tenured player in team history, leads the Americans in goals this season with 17.

Comparing Allen and Wichita :

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-10-4-0

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-22-7-1

Last 10: 3-4-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (29) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points: (44) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (61) Colin Jacobs

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 15-9-1-1

Away: 9-7-2-0

Overall: 24-16-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (17) Jay Dickman

Assists: (33) Peter Bates

Points: (46) Peter Bates and Michal Stinil

+/-: (+24) Peter Bates

PIM's (71) Dillon Boucher

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.