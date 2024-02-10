Reign Fall in Shootout

Jakub Brabenec converted for the lone goal of a three-round shootout to give the Henderson Silver Knights (21-20-2-4) a 4-3 shootout win over the Ontario Reign (22-3-2) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Reign goals during the contest were scored by Tyler Madden, Hayden Hodgson and Charles Hudon, while defender Kevin Connauton had an assist for a sixth consecutive game in a losing effort.

Date: February 9, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final HSK 0 1 2 1 4 ONT 0 3 0 0 3

Shots PP HSK 30 1/2 ONT 33 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Sheldon Rempal(HSK)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Gage Quinney (HSK)

W: Isaiah Saville

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, February 16 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

