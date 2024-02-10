Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (16-25-1-2; 35 pts.) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (28-14-1-1; 58 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners wrap up a weekend series at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wild will wear pink specialty jerseys as a part of the team's annual Pink in the Rink Night and hold a live postgame auction with proceeds benefiting the John Stoddard Cancer Center. The first 5,000 fans will receive a pink LED wristband for a first intermission light-up ceremony.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 5-11-3-0 (2-6-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-5-2-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Iowa earned a 2-1 win over Tucson at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night... Sammy Walker opened the scoring at 7:15 of the second period... Ryan O'Rourke added the eventual game-winner 3:38 into the third... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 26-of-27 shots in the win

2021-22: Iowa and Tucson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild finished 3-1-0-0 against the Roadrunners in 2021-22... Iowa finished with a winning record against Tucson for the first time in a season series... Kyle Rau led Iowa with seven points (5-2=7) against Tucson... Zane McIntyre won each of his two starts against the Roadrunners

TEAM NOTES

WEEKEND SWEEPS: Iowa is seeking its second weekend sweep of the season... The Wild previously swept the Colorado Eagles on the road on Dec. 1-2... Tucson has been swept just once this season (Oct. 27-28 vs. Bakersfield) and has lost back-to-back games in regulation just one other time

THROUGH 40: Iowa held Tucson scoreless for the first 58:09 of Friday's contest... The Wild are 7-0-0-0 when shutting their opponent out for the first 40 minutes of play

SCORING IN THE SECOND: Iowa has scored its first goal in the second period in four consecutive games... The Wild have scored their first goal in the second period or later in nine of the last 11 games... 12 of Iowa's 44 games have entered the first intermission scoreless

FIRST SINCE...

Sammy Walker's second period tally on Friday marked his first goal since Jan. 6 (12 GP)

Walker recorded five assists over that span

Ryan O'Rourke scored in the third period to notch his first goal since Jan. 13 (10 GP)

Following an extended call-up to Minnesota, Adam Raska recorded his first point with Iowa since Dec. 12 (goal at Colorado, 12 GP) with an assist on O'Rourke's goal

Jesper Wallstedt earned back-to-back wins for the first time since Dec. 12 (vs. CHI) and Dec. 15 (at RFD)

SEASON SERIES

Iowa is still seeking its first power-play goal against Tucson in the season series (0-for-13)

Josh Doan has scored in two of the three meetings and recorded three goals against Iowa

Matthew Villalta has started all three games against Iowa

Villalta owns a record of 2-1-0 with a 1.35 GAA and a 0.951 SV% against the Wild

Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1-0 against Tucson with a 2.50 GAA and a 0.921 SV%

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.