Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Josh Wesley from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Wesley has skated in five AHL games this season with Colorado, while also notching 12 goals and 12 assists in 36 games with the Grizzlies.
The son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 168 career AHL games with the Eagles, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the 27-year-old has also posted 33 goals and 55 assists in 171 ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Tulsa Oilers, Maine Mariners and Florida Everblades.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, February 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
