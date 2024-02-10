Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 2-1 in a shootout while taking the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Admirals struck first with Joakim Kemell beating Matt Murray with a shot from the top of the right circle that clanked in off the right post for a power-play goal at 8:17 of the first period. For the second night in a row, Logan Stankoven scored the Stars' first goal, his team-leading 22nd of the season, by snapping a drop pass from Mavrik Bourque past Troy Grosenick to tie the game, 1-1, with 11:34 elapsed in the frame.

Neither side could find the back of the net the rest of the way in Saturday's contest as it called for a shootout to determine a winner. Jordan Gross scored the only goal through Murray's legs in the second round of the skills competition to cap a 2-1 win for the Admirals, giving Milwaukee a franchise record 14th straight victory.

In goal for the Admirals, Grosenick improved to 14-3-0 after making 33 saves on 34 shots. Murray came down with the loss for Texas and now owns a 10-9-2 mark after stopping 20 of the 21 shots sent his way.

The Stars head back to Illinois next to finish their three-game road trip against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. face-off scheduled at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.