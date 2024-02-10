Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forwards Matt Rempe and Adam Edström from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
In addition, the club has assigned forward Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford.
Rempe, 21, has scored twelve points (8 g, 4 a) in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is tied for the team lead in five-on-five goals with eight. Rempe's eight goals and twelve points are career highs.
The native of Calgary, AB, has appeared in 96 career AHL games, scoring 22 points (14 g, 8 a).
Rempe was selected in the sixth round, 165th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Edström, 23, has appeared in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring ten points (8 g, 2 a). The native of Karlstad, SWE, also made his NHL debut with the Rangers this season. He skated in the club's victory over the Anaheim Ducks on December 15th, scoring his first NHL goal in the game.
He was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Leschyshyn, 24, has appeared in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring ten points (4 g, 6 a). He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, suiting up for the club on January 11th against the St. Louis Blues.
This is Leschyshyn's second season with the Wolf Pack. The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 18 games with the club during the 2022-23 campaign. He then went on to score three points (2 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack.
Leschyshyn began the 2022-23 season with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, appearing in 22 games with the team. He was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on January 11th, 2023, and skated in 13 games before his assignment to the Wolf Pack.
In his career, Leschyshyn has appeared in 77 career NHL games with the Golden Knights and Rangers, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He has also dressed in 174 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, collecting 71 points (33 g, 38 a).
Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
The Wolf Pack conclude their season-long, six-game homestand on Friday night when the Laval Rocket comes to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
