The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles

The Abbotsford Canucks looked to retaliate tonight against the Colorado Eagles after dropping game 1 of the series 3-1.

Leading the charge up front for Abbotsford tonight is the familiar trio of Arshdeep Bains, John Stevens, and Vasily Podkolzin. Complimenting them are Aatu Räty, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson. Some change comes as Marc Gatcomb lines up next to Aidan McDonough and Cooper Walker, and Jermaine Loewen and Chase Wouters joined Danila Klimovich, support the offense.

Anchoring the defensive lines are the dynamic duo Nick Cicek and Jett Woo, followed by Matt Irwin and Cole McWard. Quinn Schmiemann and Alex Kannok Leipert pair together to round out the blue line per usual. Change in net for Abbotsford as Nikita Tolopilo starts in net as the final piece in their pursuit of victory, and he will take on familiar face Ivan Prosvetov at the other end.

It was a relatively calm period with even shots and each team being held to just one penalty a piece. Tanner Kero notched the first and only goal in the period. He was able to pick up the rebound and put it past Tolopilo for his 6th of the season, assisted by Ryan Sandelin and Cedric Pare. The Canucks would head into the second period down by 1.

Tensions started to build, with penalties being called and an eagerness to square it up arises. Fortunately for Abbotsford, a pair of back-to-back penalties to Colorado, left them with a 5 on 3 that allowed Vasily Podkolin to send a one-timer from Jett Woo straight to the back of the net for his 14th of the season and equalizer in the game. Chase Wouters and Chris Wagner dropped the gloves just 2 minutes later, sending both of them to the penalty box. Shortly thereafter, Jett Woo also found himself battling it out with Peter Holland landing themselves in the sin bin as well.

With emotions heating up and both teams looking to pull ahead, Colorado's D.J. Busdeker was able to find the back of the net for his 3rd of the season, followed by another unanswered goal from Ryan Sandelin to put the Eagles up 3-1 heading into the third.

Abbotsford, not willing to give up just yet, would fight hard to get their game back and hopefully force overtime. Fighting until the last second, Aatu Räty was able to rip one from the point in the final second of the game for his 9th goal of the season, assisted by Jett Woo and Chase Wouters. Unfortunately, there was not enough time left on the clock at that point to even the score and the Canucks dropped their second game in Colorado 3-2.

The Canucks will return home to face the Calgary Wranglers on February 17th and 19th for our Flaunt Your Flannel night and Family Day game.

