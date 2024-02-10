Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson Roadrunners' Patrik Koch, Victor Soderstrom, Dylan Wells, and Travis Barron on the ice
(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Iowa Wild)
DES MOINES, IA - The gem show in Tucson couldn't give any overtime crystal magic to the Roadrunners as they fell 5-4 to the Iowa Wild to drop to 28-14-2-1 on the year from Des Moines, IA finishing off their Gem Show Road Trip at 3-1-1-0
Contrary to Friday night's game with zero goals in the first period, Saturday night's contest between the Tucson Roadrunners and Iowa Wild featured five goals in the first period and nine total in the game. Iowa would strike first just 4:29 into the game and for the second straight night take a 1-0 lead on the Roadrunners. Justin Kirkland would answer back with his third goal of the year on the power-play at the nine-minute mark knotting things up 1-1. Kirkland, who has spent time with the Arizona Coyotes this season, was assisted by John Leonard who picked up his 13th assist of the year. Tucson would then take its first and only lead of the night three minutes and 16 seconds later with Colin Theisen lighting the lamp for the Roadrunners to give them the 2-1 lead. Peter DiLiberatore and Justin Kirkland picked up assists on the Theisen goal. Iowa would answer the Tucson lead with a power-play goal of their own followed by an even-strength goal late in the opening frame to head into the intermission with a 3-2 lead; out-shooting Tucson 11-7 in the period.
With slightly less of a chaotic second period the two sides would trade goals and leave Iowa with a one-goal lead. Iowa would score first and go up 4-2 just after the halfway mark of the second. AHL All-Star and Tucson leading point leader Josh Doan would answer the Iowa lead with a goal for the Roadrunners. The goal was Doan's 19th of the season, and a palin-doan (palindrome) of his number #91. Doan was assisted by former Arizona State Univerity teammate Colin Theisen on the play, as well as Justin Kirkland. Kirkland picked up his third point of the night and recorded his second game of the season scoring three-points or more in the contest.
The third period would bode well for the Roadrunners as just a single goal was scored, and it belonged to the visiting team wearing white. Cameron Hebig would receive a pass from Jan Jenik and hack and whack the puck into the back of the net. Nathan Smith also assisted Hebig on his eighth goal of the season and game-tying goal. Regulation would wrap up 4-4 and the two sides would give the Iowa crowd some free hockey in the Well Fargo Arena.
Tucson netminder Dylan Wells was a wall for the Roadrunners, making 29 saves on the night and three in the overtime period. Following an incredible diving save from Wells the Wild would punch one into the net and skate off victorious 5-4. The team will travel back to Tucson for a matchup against the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th.
"It's a gritty team over there who played hard and didn't give us a lot of space. It's a weekend that we are going to learn from and not a result that we are happy with. We're looking forward to being back home and to reset physically and mentally," said forward Justin Kirkland after Tucson's 5-4 overtime loss in Iowa on Saturday night.
Images from this story
|
Tucson Roadrunners' Patrik Koch, Victor Soderstrom, Dylan Wells, and Travis Barron on the ice
(Iowa Wild)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.