Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers didn't need a comeback to pull out a victory Saturday night, blowing by the Monsters 4-1 to pick up a huge weekend sweep.

Fresh off their thrilling rally the night before, the Checkers started the rematch with a bang as Ryan McAllister Wilmer Skoog both redirected shots past Cleveland netminder Pavel Cajan to put the visitors ahead 2-0 before the first period was even halfway through.

The Checkers continued to produce waves of pressure on their opponent - outshooting Cleveland 34-15 through the first 40 minutes alone - but it was the Monsters who punched back in the early stages of the second to narrow Charlotte's advantage.

That turned out to be a minor bump in the road for Charlotte. Matt Kiersted regained the visitor's multi-goal lead shortly after by waiting out a sprawling Cajan and depositing a shot top shelf, then Justin Sourdif extended that lead even further with a laser of a snipe late in the middle frame.

With a stranglehold on a 4-1 advantage heading into the third, the Checkers locked things down for the final 20 minutes of play. The Monsters had their chances, but netminder Spencer Knight was up to the task. Aside from the one blemish in the middle frame, Knight was lights out between the pipes - especially against Cleveland's big, final push in the third - and earned himself the win, guiding Charlotte to a sweep of one of the conference's top teams.

NOTES

The Checkers have consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 17 ... The Checkers have won each of their last three road games ... Charlotte is 21-1-1-0 this season when scoring at least three goals ... Skoog has goals in each of the last three games ... Tonight was Sourdif's seventh mult-ipoint game of the year ... Lucas Carlsson picked up an assist to extend his point streak to five games - matching the longest by a Checker this season ... Patrick Khodorenko, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich and Casey Fitzgerald all have assists in back-to-back games ... Kiersted notched his first multi-point game of the season and has points in two straight games ... McAllister's goal was his first since Dec. 15 ... McAllister recorded his second multi-point outing of the season ... The Checkers have a power-play goal in five of their last six games ... The 46 shots on goal are the most by Charlotte this season ... The Checkers finished their regular-season series with the Monsters with a 2-2-0-0 record - with the road team winning each contest ... Gerry Mayhew, Riley Bezeau, Jake Wise, Dennis Cesana, Calle Sjalin, Mack Guzda and Ludovic Waeber were the scratches for Charlotte

