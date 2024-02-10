Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford won 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd during a historic night at the BMO Center. The team retired Corey Crawford's number 29 in a special ceremony leading up to the game with video tributes from old teammates and a speech from Crawford himself. Crawford joins the Rockford IceHogs Ring of Honor and is the first IceHog to have his number retired.

With Saturday's win, Rockford ended a seven-game losing streak and has now picked up points in four straight contests. Mike Hardman scored a pair of goals leading the Hogs to victory and Jaxson Stauber recorded 15 saves. Rockford also shut down Chicago's fourth-ranked power-play unit in three shorthanded chances.

The Hogs outshot the Wolves 35-16 to claim their first win over Chicago in five meetings.

The first two periods of play featured physical action from hits to fights combining for 14 total penalty minutes in the first period. Brandon Baddock dropped the gloves with Isaac Ratcliffe. Both Stauber and Chicago's Adam Scheel prevented scoring on either side in the first period and a half.

Rockford opened up the scoring shorthanded. Jackson Cates broke up an offensive chance at the blue line with a poke check that led to a pass to Hardman in the neutral zone. Hardman, alone on the breakaway, moved along the right-side boards before making a move to his backhand in front of the crease to deposit the puck in the back of the net (12:02).

Cory Conacher of Chicago tied the game with his fourth goal of the year, shorthanded (15:21).

Early in the final frame of action, Filip Roos sent a shot to the net that bounced toward Austin Strand on the left side of the net. Strand located Hardman in front of the crease and tipped the puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game (1:29). With the score, Hardman bagged his 13th of the season and took over the goal-scoring lead for the Hogs.

Rockford returns to the BMO on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to take on the Texas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

