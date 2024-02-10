Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford Ice Hogs' Corey Crawford and his family during his number retiring ceremony
(Rockford IceHogs)
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford won 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd during a historic night at the BMO Center. The team retired Corey Crawford's number 29 in a special ceremony leading up to the game with video tributes from old teammates and a speech from Crawford himself. Crawford joins the Rockford IceHogs Ring of Honor and is the first IceHog to have his number retired.
With Saturday's win, Rockford ended a seven-game losing streak and has now picked up points in four straight contests. Mike Hardman scored a pair of goals leading the Hogs to victory and Jaxson Stauber recorded 15 saves. Rockford also shut down Chicago's fourth-ranked power-play unit in three shorthanded chances.
The Hogs outshot the Wolves 35-16 to claim their first win over Chicago in five meetings.
The first two periods of play featured physical action from hits to fights combining for 14 total penalty minutes in the first period. Brandon Baddock dropped the gloves with Isaac Ratcliffe. Both Stauber and Chicago's Adam Scheel prevented scoring on either side in the first period and a half.
Rockford opened up the scoring shorthanded. Jackson Cates broke up an offensive chance at the blue line with a poke check that led to a pass to Hardman in the neutral zone. Hardman, alone on the breakaway, moved along the right-side boards before making a move to his backhand in front of the crease to deposit the puck in the back of the net (12:02).
Cory Conacher of Chicago tied the game with his fourth goal of the year, shorthanded (15:21).
Early in the final frame of action, Filip Roos sent a shot to the net that bounced toward Austin Strand on the left side of the net. Strand located Hardman in front of the crease and tipped the puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game (1:29). With the score, Hardman bagged his 13th of the season and took over the goal-scoring lead for the Hogs.
Rockford returns to the BMO on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to take on the Texas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 13 AT 7PM: FIESTA TUESDAY
Enjoy $2 tacos along with $5 margaritas and $5 select craft beers on Fiesta Tuesdaywith media partner 96.7 The Eagle!
Tune In LIVE on the Icehogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.
Images from this story
|
Rockford Ice Hogs' Corey Crawford and his family during his number retiring ceremony
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves
- Hogs Earn Points in Third Straight Game with OT Loss to Stars
- Weeks Returned to Indy
- IceHogs Return to Action at Home against Stars for Margaritaville Night