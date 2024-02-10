Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







PALM DESERT, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights are back in action tonight to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road. They'll look to make it a winning streak after Friday's shootout win against the Ontario Reign, their first shootout win of the season. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Sheldon Rempal scored the game-tying goal for Henderson on Friday, marking the fifth straight game in which he's scored. Over that stretch of games, he has tallied eight goals and ten points. Rempal leads the Knights in goals, with 21, and stands second in points, with 33.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 30 of 33 shots through regulation and overtime, as well as three straight shootout attempts, to secure a Henderson victory. He also earned his fifth win of the season. Over the course of the year, Saville is averaging 2.59 goals against with a .916 save percentage.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Kole Lind leads the Firebirds with 39 points (9G, 30A) in 43 games. He heads into tonight's matchup with six points in the team's last five games, all tallied in two three-point efforts. Lind has had four games with three or more points so far this season.

Coachella has been splitting starts between Ales Stezka and Chris Driedger. Stezka has started 18 games, averaging 2.77 goals against with a .905 save percentage. Driedger has started 19, averaging 2.40 goals against with a .911 save percentage.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

