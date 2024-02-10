Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Tanner Kero and Ryan Sandelin each notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. The victory completed a two-game sweep of the Canucks and now vaults Colorado into third place in the AHL's Pacific Division, as the Eagles have now collected wins in eight of their last nine contests.
Colorado would strike first in the contest, as Kero bashed home a rebound at the side of the crease, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 10:44 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Abbotsford 12-11 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
A 5-on-3 power play would help the Canucks even the score, as forward Vasily Podkolzin lit the lamp with a slapshot from the high slot at the 7:26 mark of the second period, tying the game at 1-1.
The Eagles would answer back in the waning minutes of the middle frame, as forward D.J. Busdecker took a feed at the top of the crease and flipped it home, putting Colorado on top 2-1 with 3:22 remaining in the period.
Just 18 seconds later, Sandelin would drive through the left-wing circle before beating Abbotsford goalie Nikita Tolopilo with a wrister, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-1.
The Canucks still found themselves trailing in the final two minutes of the contest and would pull Tolopilo in favor of the extra attacker. The move would pay dividends, as forward Aatu Raty buried a wrister from the left-wing circle with less than two seconds remaining in the game, trimming the Eagles lead to 3-2.
Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 40-33, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Tolopilo suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 33 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, February 13th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.