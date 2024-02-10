Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Tanner Kero and Ryan Sandelin each notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. The victory completed a two-game sweep of the Canucks and now vaults Colorado into third place in the AHL's Pacific Division, as the Eagles have now collected wins in eight of their last nine contests.

Colorado would strike first in the contest, as Kero bashed home a rebound at the side of the crease, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 10:44 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Abbotsford 12-11 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

A 5-on-3 power play would help the Canucks even the score, as forward Vasily Podkolzin lit the lamp with a slapshot from the high slot at the 7:26 mark of the second period, tying the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would answer back in the waning minutes of the middle frame, as forward D.J. Busdecker took a feed at the top of the crease and flipped it home, putting Colorado on top 2-1 with 3:22 remaining in the period.

Just 18 seconds later, Sandelin would drive through the left-wing circle before beating Abbotsford goalie Nikita Tolopilo with a wrister, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-1.

The Canucks still found themselves trailing in the final two minutes of the contest and would pull Tolopilo in favor of the extra attacker. The move would pay dividends, as forward Aatu Raty buried a wrister from the left-wing circle with less than two seconds remaining in the game, trimming the Eagles lead to 3-2.

Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 40-33, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Tolopilo suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 33 shots.

