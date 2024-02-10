Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcomed the Providence Bruins for the sixth of ten meetings this season. 7,754 fans entered the XL Center to watch two of the Atlantic Division's top four teams battle it out. The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period, then held off the Wolf Pack's push in an eventual 4-1 victory.

It was Bruins forward Patrick Brown netting the game-winner tonight, as the Bruins intercepted a cross-ice pass in their own zone, leading to a three-on-one opportunity the other way. Jayson Megna slipped by the lone Wolf Pack defender before hitting Brown for a one-timer that was lifted over the pad of Dylan Garand to make it 2-0 Bruins.

The Pack went on the kill in the early minutes of the opening period, but Dylan Garand denied all four shots he faced. The Wolf Pack and Bruins exchanged high-danger chances in the ensuing minutes, highlighted by Brennan Othmann being denied on the breakaway by Michael DiPietro.

Following another penalty kill by the Wolf Pack, it would be the Bruins striking first as Georgii Merkulov snapped a shot above the shoulder of Garand to put Providence up 1-0 at 13:48. A late penalty on the Wolf Pack sent the teams into the first intermission with powerplay time left on the clock for the Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead just 1:42 into the second period with Brown's goal, which came shortly after the Pack killed off their third penalty.

The Wolf Pack got their first powerplay opportunity 4:58 into the middle stanza with a chance to cut the Bruins' lead in half. Jayson Megna got a stick on a cross-ice pass from Brett Berard, giving himself a breakaway that he would convert to make it 3-0 Bruins at 6:21.

A slashing call on Bruins defenseman Alec Regula gave the Pack another chance to get on the board. Hartford was able to capitalize this time around, as Alex Belzile fed Othmann for a one-timer from a sharp angle that was blasted over the shoulder of DiPietro to give the Wolf Pack some life at 6:21.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins by a wide margin in the second period but were unable to solve DiPietro beyond the powerplay tally. DiPietro's biggest save came in the third period, as he robbed Mac Hollowell with a stick save.

The Bruins built their lead to 4-1 at 13:56, as a centering feed from Brett Harrison was tipped past Garand by the stick of John Farinacci. The goal was Farinacci's eleventh of the season.

