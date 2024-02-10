Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m.

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (22-13-4, 48pts) @ SAN JOSE (14-22-8, 36pts)

The Condors look for their fourth straight win as they head to San Jose for the final time

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Condors will wear player-designed Baseball Jerseys next Saturday. Everyone has a chance to win a #73 Vinny Desharnais jersey from the Condors alum in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 will be sold at $30 each. No limit on how many raffle tickets you can purchase. Click here to get yours.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors go for the sweep of San Jose as they open a three-game road trip.

LOOKING BACK

Despite being outshot 42-19, Bakersfield found a way to get their third straight win, 3-2 in overtime last night. Olivier Rodrigue turned aside 40 shots and Raphael Lavoie scored twice, including the game-winning goal.

SOUP'S ON

Tonight's expected starter, Jack Campbell, is 10-4-0 in his last 14 starts with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He is 2-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .942 save percentage against the Barracuda.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Last night's win vaulted the Condors to third on points percentage in the tightly compacted Pacific Division. While still in a tie for seventh on points, the Condors are four points out of third with four games in hand on Calgary. They are 10 points out of first (Tucosn/Coachella Valley) and have five games in hand on each of those teams.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play is up to sixth in the AHL at 21.9%. Raphael Lavoie leads the unit with nine power-play goals. The unit is 8/25 (32%) on the season against San Jose.

GRIFF GETS IT GOING

The team's leading scorer, Seth Griffith, has enjoyed a nice stretch of late. With an assist on Friday, he has 13 points (5g-8a) in his last 10 games.

PEDEY PILING UP THE POINTS

Lane Pederson had two assists last night and has 17 points (7g-10a) in his last 14 games. He is second on the team in scoring with 30 points (13g-17a) in 36 games.

O ROD CLOSES THE DOOR

Rodrigue's 40 saves last night were a season high. It was the fourth time in his career he's hit 40+ stops. His .922 save percentage is fifth in the AHL.

SERIES WITH SAN JOSE

The Condors are 4-1-1 against the Barracuda this season. Bakersfield is 16-3-1 at home over its last 20 games against San Jose following last night's win.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 21-3-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play. They have a +9 goal differential in the third period (42-33).

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 17 of 20 games and are 14-3-3 (.775) over that stretch.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Artem Guryev scored his second of the season to tie the game at two apiece last night. Georgi Romanov made his fourth straight start.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Colorado for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT. Catch them on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.