Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a weekend back-to-back set tonight at the XL Center in downtown Hartford when they welcome the Providence Bruins to town.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the foes at the XL Center. The teams will meet once more in February, coming on the 18th in Providence.

Three of the final four meetings in the season series will come at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, with the final matchup at the XL Center coming on March 8th.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 3-2 overtime victory in the last meeting on January 13th, coming back from a 2-1 deficit after two periods of play. Mac Hollowell tied the game at 10:42 of the third period, blasting his second goal of the season from the right-wing side. Brandon Scanlin then played the role of hero when he stuffed home a loose puck 1:44 into overtime.

The goal was Scanlin's first career overtime tally.

Karl Henriksson also scored in the victory, while Jayson Megna and Alec Regula lit the lamp in defeat for the Bruins.

The Wolf Pack have won three of the first five games in this head-to-head matchup, holding a record of 3-1-1-0. The Bruins, meanwhile, are 2-1-1-1 in the head-to-head series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack took a 4-1 decision over the Bridgeport Islanders last night at the XL Center in the 2,000th game in franchise history.

Julien Gauthier opened the scoring 39 seconds in, tipping a Robin Salo shot home for his first goal of the season in his Islanders debut. Louis Domingue would deny the next 36 shots, however, pushing the Wolf Pack to victory.

Ryder Korczak tipped home the tying goal 13:20 into the middle frame on the powerplay, then Brennan Othmann sniped home the eventual game-winner at 18:35. Bobby Trivigno and Adan Sýkora tacked on insurance goals in the third period, giving the team their fourth win in a row over the Isles.

The win improves the Wolf Pack to 2-2-0-0 on their season-long, six-game homestand. The homestand concludes next Friday night when the Laval Rocket comes to town.

Brett Berard and Alex Belzile lead the Wolf Pack in goals with 14 each on the season. Belzile leads the team in points with 36 (14 g, 22 a), while Hollowell leads the way in assists with 30.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack inked forward Tag Bertuzzi to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). He's wearing #26 with the team and made his debut on Friday night.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night at the hands of the Hershey Bears by a final score of 3-1.

It took 45:12 to find a goal, as Joe Snively broke a 0-0 tie at 5:12 of the third period. Brett Harrison drew the clubs even at 9:03, but Alex Limoges found the deciding goal at 14:12. Aaron Ness was then credited with the empty net dagger at 19:34.

Hunter Shepard made 12 saves in the victory, while Brandon Bussi stopped 24 shots in defeat.

Anthony Richard leads the Bruins in goals with 19 on the season, while All-Star Georgii Merkulov leads the team in points with 42 (17 g, 25 a). Merkulov is tied with Fabian Lysell for the team lead in assists with 25.

On Thursday, the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) recalled Richard.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

