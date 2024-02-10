Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
It's the second consecutive night the Crunch have topped the Amerks in overtime. Syracuse is now 26-14-3-2 on the season and 5-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win stopping 23-of-25 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 33-of-36 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.
The Amerks opened scoring 1:28 into the game. Brett Murray forced a turnover and poked the puck out from along the boards for Lukas Rousek to grab and send in with a wrister from the left circle. They doubled their lead three minutes later with a power-play goal. Rousek carried the puck down the left side before throwing a last-minute cross-crease feed for Murray to redirect in. The Crunch responded at the 8:09 mark and stole one back when Lucas Edmonds battled down low to find a rebound and shove it across the goal line. Jack Thompson evened the score, 2-2, with 2:05 remaining in the opening frame. He got the puck at the top of the right circle, stick handled down the zone and beat Levi from a sharp angle.
The teams remained tied through the second and third periods and went to overtime for the second straight game where it took the Crunch just 18 seconds to net the game-winner. Cole Koepke's cross-slot feed was broken up by an Amerks defender, but he grabbed the loose puck and fired it into a wide-open net.
The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday.
Crunchables: Cole Koepke netted his second game-winning goal of the season and second overtime game-winning goal of his career tonight. The first was Jan. 19, 2022 against Rochester...The Crunch are 5-3 in overtime this season.
