Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-3, in the shootout at Toyota Arena on Friday evening. Sheldon Rempal scored a goal in his fifth straight game and Gage Quinney earned himself a two-point night.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring early in the second period with a power-play goal from Grigori Denisenko. Quinney sent him a cross-ice pass from the goal line, and Denisenko buried it in the open net. Rempal also collected an assist on the play.

The Reign then tied the game at one with a goal from Tyler Madden. Ontario added two goals from Hodgson and Hudon to make it 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

Daniel D'Amato brought the Knights within one after he potted Jakub Demek's rebound. Midway through the third period, Demek capitalized on a misplay by Reign goaltender Erik Portillo misplayed the puck behind his own net. Although Portillo made the initial stop on Demek's shot, D'Amato buried the rebound to make it 3-2.

Rempal then tied the game at three with his eighth goal in five straight games. Quinney brought the puck over Ontario's blue line, where he found an undefended Rempal. He drove the net, where he tucked it over Portillo's pads.

The score remained 3-3 throughout the rest of regulation and overtime.

Forward Jakub Brabenec tucked in the lone tally of the shootout to help secure a Silver Knights victory.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville made three straight saves in the shootout to send Henderson into their matchup with Coachella on a victorious note. Saville also made 30 saves on 33 shots for a .909 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds tomorrow, February 10, on the road. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

