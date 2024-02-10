Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (17-24-1-1) rematched with the Grand Rapids Griffins (21-15-4-2) on Saturday evening at Van Andel Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 shootout loss against the Griffins the previous night.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring with a tally from Cross Hanas. Amadeus Lombardi passed to Simon Edvinsson, who served up a one-timer that pinged off the post. The rebound fell behind Thomas Milic and was tucked home by Hanas. The Moose tied the contest at the 13:42 mark courtesy of Jeffrey Viel. Kristian Reichel turned at the blue line and threw a shot toward the net. Viel was cruising in front and deftly tipped it past Sebastian Cossa. Grand Rapids restored the lead with a goal from Jonatan Berggren with 2:15 left in the frame. Marco Kasper fired the shot from the top of the dot. Milic made the initial save, but the rebound popped out to the side and was fired home by Berggren. The Moose ended the first frame down 2-1. Milic finished the stanza with 15 stops, while Cossa made five of his own.

Manitoba tied the contest three minutes into the middle frame with a goal from Ville Heinola. Kristian Reichel won the draw back to Heinola, who stepped into a slap shot and hammered it past Cossa. The Griffins pulled back ahead with a power play goal from Austin Czarnik. Edvinsson made the pass to Czarnik, who wheeled in and fired a shot from the top of the far dot. Manitoba outshot Grand Rapids 14-10 in the middle frame, and rattled three shots off the post, but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The Moose tied the contest just past the five-minute mark of the third with a power play goal from Brad Lambert. Kyle Capobianco sent the pass across the ice to the pivot, who walked in from the point and wired a shot past a screened Cossa. Neither side was able to find the go-ahead marker as time ticked down. The Griffins pressed for the go-ahead goal on a late power play, but Milic and the Moose kept everything in check. The horn sounded to send the contest into overtime tied 3-3. Despite a frantic extra period of play, including a massive Cossa stop on Dean Stewart, the game once again required a shootout to decide the winner. Kristian Reichel scored the only goal of the shootout, ending the game in the sixth round. The Moose picked up the 4-3 victory, with Milic making 35 stops, including all six in the shootout, while Cossa was hit with the loss and ended with 29 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"Great win for us today. We didn't play our best hockey. The think the Griffins were better for half of the game. We were just hanging in there and Milly (Thomas Milic) kept us in there. Finally then we helped ourselves with a power play goal and tied the game. I think overtime and the shootout are a lottery and we were happy with two points."

Statbook

Kristian Reichel has points in eight straight games with nine points (5G, 4A)

Reichel's eight-game point streak is the longest on the Moose this season

Lambert's 14th goal ties him with Nikita Chibrikov for first on the Moose

Jeff Malott has assists in consecutive contests

Kyle Capobianco has tallied assists in two straight games

What's Next?

The Moose tangle with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

