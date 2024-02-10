Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. - History will be made at the BMO Center tonight when the Rockford IceHogs retire former goaltender Corey Crawford's number 29 and induct him into the Rockford IceHogs Ring of Honor. Following the pregame ceremony, the Hogs will square off against the in-state rival Chicago Wolves. Rockford has picked up points in three straight games and currently ranks fourth in the Central Division.

Corey Crawford Number Retirement Night

IceHogs legend Corey Crawford will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the first IceHogs player to have his jersey retired and the second inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during a special pregame ceremony starting at 6:20 p.m. (all doors open at 5:30 p.m.). The BMO Center will be rocking for the return of "The Crow" to Rockford so get your tickets now and be sure to arrive early so you don't miss your chance to witness this historic ceremony presented by BMO and media partner 13-WREX!

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-19-5-2, 39 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 16-20-3-2, 37 points (5th, Central Division)

Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to Texas

The IceHogs fell 3-2 in overtime to the Texas Stars at the BMO Center last night. Texas scored a 6-on-5 goal and a 5-on-4 goal in the first period, and both of Rockford's goals came at even strength.

Logan Stankoven, the AHL's leading scorer, scored the first goal of the game on a delayed penalty in the middle of the first period. Shortly after, Ethan Del Mastro tied the game at 1-1 before Kyle McDonald tied regained the lead for Texas on the power play.

Wyatt Kaiser scored his second pro goal late in the second period to even the score at 2-2. Texas outshot Rockford 3-0 in overtime, and Riley Damiani scored with 4 seconds left in the extra frame.

Back to Action

Forward Anders Bjork and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser both returned from injury last night against Texas. Both had been in concussion protocol with Bjork missing the last two games and Kaiser missing five. Kaiser found the back of the net in the second period for his second professional goal. Bjork ranks third on the team in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A), and Kaiser now has four points (2G, 2A) in his first 16 AHL games.

Gust Closing in on 100

David Gust is one score away from 100 professional goals. Now in his seventh professional season, the Orland Park, Illinois native has scored 99 goals through 359 AHL contests and four NHL games with Chicago. 38 of his career goals have come with the IceHogs, and 57 of his scores have come with teams based in Illinois (Chicago Wolves and Blackhawks being the other two teams). Gust is currently on pace for 21 goals this season, which would give him his second-highest career mark. He posted a career-high 26 tucks last season with Rockford and ranked second on the team in goal scoring.

Goal Chase

David Gust and Brett Seney continue to battle for the lead in goals for Rockford, and currently both are tied with 12. Seney took the lead when he scored his 11th of the season on Jan. 20 against Iowa, but Gust tied him up two games later on Jan. 26 at Milwaukee. Gust then moved one goal ahead on Feb. 2 against Grand Rapids, and Seney tied him at 12 the next game on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba. Last season, Gust was second for Rockford with 26 tallies, and Seney was third with 23.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago, L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

90-76-12-5

