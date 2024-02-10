Firebirds Blank Silver Knights to Move into First Place in Pacific Division

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night by the final score of 4-0. Logan Morrison netted two goals, Connor Carrick recorded three assists, and Chris Driedger stopped all 20 shots to help the Firebirds extend their point streak to nine games in a row.

The Firebirds netted two goals in the first period, the opening goal being the ninth of the year and first of the game for Logan Morrison. Carrick and Cale Fleury added the helpers on the goal at 7:20. Cameron Hughes added his 13th goal of the year on a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 14:51. Carrick earned another assist and Devin Shore was credited with the secondary helper.

Coachella Valley struck twice in the second period to extend their lead to 4-0. Luke Henman (Kole Lind, Chris Driedger) snuck through his fourth goal of the year halfway through the period, followed up by Logan Morrison's (Cale Fleury, Devin Carrick) second strike of the game less than three minutes later.

Chris Driedger stopped all 20 shots that he faced for his third shutout of the season. With the win, the Firebirds are in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with 60 points.

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 27-12-4-2 on the year. The Firebirds powerplay finished 0-for-3 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

NEXT GAME

Coachella Valley continue their homestand on Thursday night when they face the San Jose Barracuda at 7pm. Don't miss out on this great giveaway! Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.