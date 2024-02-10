Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1

ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves fell to the Rockford IceHogs 2-1 on Saturday night at BMO Center.

Cory Conacher scored for the Wolves but the IceHogs' Mike Hardman notched two goals-including the game-winner in the third period-to hand Chicago its third loss in a row. It marked Rockford's first win over the Wolves in five meetings this season.

After a scoreless opening period, the teams exchanged shorthanded goals in the second. Hardman's score off a breakaway put the IceHogs out in front but Conacher answered for the Wolves a short time later.

The veteran forward's redirection of a shot from Rocco Grimaldi trickled past Rockford goaltender Jaxson Stauber for Conacher's fourth goal of the season.

Hardman's goal early in the third put the IceHogs out in front 2-1 and closed the scoring.

Adam Scheel (33 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Stauber (15 saves) earned the win for the IceHogs.

The Wolves, who are in the midst of a season-long, six-game road trip, dropped to 16-21-3-2 on the season while Rockford is now 17-19-5-2.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).

