Todd's Hat Trick Leads Barracuda Past Condors
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - Nathan Todd notched his first AHL hat trick and the San Jose Barracuda (15-22-8-0) got 31 saves from Georgi Romanov en-route to a 4-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (22-14-2-2, 48 pts.) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena in front 3,986 fans for Cuda Country Night presented by Bay Country.
In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Condors 17-9 and at 11:43 Jacob Peterson (6) gave San Jose a 1-0 lead as he slid in an Ethan Cardwell feed through Jack Campbell's five-hole.
In the second, the Barracuda would take a 2-0 advantage as Todd (11) ripped in a pass from Cole Cassels at 10:03. After a neutral-zone giveaway late in the second, the Condors would cut the lead back down to one when Seth Griffith (10) went bar down on Romonov as he pulled the trigger from the right dot.
1:15 into the third, the Condors leveled the score as Ty Tullio (4) snapped in a goal from the right wing. With the game up for grabs, the Barracuda recaptured its lead when Brandon Coe set up Todd (12) from below the goal line at 16:16. Todd (13) would seal the win and notch his first AHL hat trick at 18:43 with an empty netter.
The Barracuda hit the road on Wednesday, beginning a three-game roadie in San Diego before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, February 21 to host the Coachella Valley Firebirds. For more info about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.
