Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Checkers had control of the first period with a goal from Ryan McAllister at 4:24 and a power-play tally from Wilmer Skoog at 7:39 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky put the Monsters on the board after notching a marker at 1:21 of the middle frame with helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Hunter McKown. Charlotte responded with goals from Matt Kiersted at 9:46 and Justin Sourdif at 18:57 sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 4-1. Both teams were held scoreless in the third period keeping the final score at 4-1 in favor of the Checkers.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 42 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Spencer Knight stopped 26 shots for the win.

The Monsters finish their 10 game homestand with a visit from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 CLT 2 2 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf CLT 46 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 42 4 5-5-1 CLT Knight W 26 1 15-12-4 Cleveland Record: 26-15-2-1, 2nd North Division Charlotte Record: 23-20-4-0, 5th Atlantic Division

GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.

