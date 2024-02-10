Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Checkers had control of the first period with a goal from Ryan McAllister at 4:24 and a power-play tally from Wilmer Skoog at 7:39 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky put the Monsters on the board after notching a marker at 1:21 of the middle frame with helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Hunter McKown. Charlotte responded with goals from Matt Kiersted at 9:46 and Justin Sourdif at 18:57 sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 4-1. Both teams were held scoreless in the third period keeping the final score at 4-1 in favor of the Checkers.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 42 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Spencer Knight stopped 26 shots for the win.
The Monsters finish their 10 game homestand with a visit from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 CLT 2 2 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf CLT 46 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 42 4 5-5-1 CLT Knight W 26 1 15-12-4 Cleveland Record: 26-15-2-1, 2nd North Division Charlotte Record: 23-20-4-0, 5th Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
