Gulls Win Over Wranglers

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls earned their third straight victory, a 7-4 win over the Calgary Wranglers Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Gulls have now earned points in 11 of their last 13 games (9-2-2-0), including five straight games on the road (4-0-1-0), and are 14-7-3-0 over the last 24 games. San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-18-7-0.

The Gulls scored five power-play goals on the night, setting a new franchise record for most PPG in a single game. They also killed 8-of-9 penalties, tying the franchise record for most penalties killed in a single game. San Diego negated 47-of-47 consecutive penalties (spanning 11 games) before allowing a PPG and did not allow a PPG in 10 consecutive games prior to tonight, both team records.

Glenn Gawdin recorded career-high 1-4=5 points, tying Sam Carrick (Nov. 25, 2018 @ STK; 3-2=5) for the most points in a single game in Gulls AHL history. He also tied Kalle Kossila (Jan. 3, 2018 @ TEX; 0-4=4) and Nikolas Brouillard (Dec. 14, 2022 vs. ABB; 0-4=4) for the most assists in a single game in franchise history. Gawdin recorded three assists in the second period (0-3=3), tied for the most assists in a period in Gulls AHL history (four times, last: G. Fiore, Jan. 17, 2018 @ TUC, 3rd). He has 2-7=9 points across his last three games.

Chase De Leo netted his 10th goal of the season, his 64th in his Gulls career, moving him into a tie for second-most in Gulls AHL history alongside Corey Tropp. He also posted his 14th assist of the season, giving him multiple points in three straight contests (4-4=8).

Andrew Agozzino scored twice to stretch his season-long point streak to nine games, his second multi-goal game of the season. Agozzino has 4-6=10 points in that span.

Olen Zellweger scored a goal and earned two assists (1-2=3), giving him 3-6=9 points in his last six AHL games. He ranks leads active AHL rookie blueliners in assists and ranks second in points and goals.

Nikita Nesterenko deposited a power-play goal, his second goal on the man advantage and 11th goal overall.

Judd Caulfield netted a goal for the second consecutive game, his ninth on the campaign. He has 9-9=18 points this season.

Pavol Regenda picked up two assists for the second multi-assist game of his AHL career and first of the season. He has assists in three straight games, matching a career high.

Trevor Carrick tallied his team-leading 25th assist of the season. He ranks tied for fourth among all AHL defensemen in helpers.

Josh Lopina earned his seventh assist of the season, his second point in as many games (1-1=2).

Drew Helleson also picked up an assist, his seventh of the campaign.

Tomas Suchanek stopped an AHL career-high 45-of-49 shots, giving him his seventh win in his last eight games (7-0-1) and 10th overall (10-2-2). He now co-leads all qualified AHL goaltenders in save percentage (.930).

The Gulls head back to San Diego for a matchup with the San Jose Barracuda this Wednesday at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Glenn Gawdin

On his five-point performance and the win over Calgary:

It's pretty cool. I had no idea it was a record. I thought our power play weas clicking tonight. We were getting a lot of chances and being on it. If you're rolling, you're going to get looks like that. Luckily, I was just getting some nice bounces and guys were scoring, so was pretty cool and a lot of credit to them.

On building off tonight's win:

It's huge. It's a team we haven't beat in the last two years, so it's a good confidence builder for us and we're going to have to build on that and move forward.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what was said between the first and second periods:

That wasn't us. We've got a lot better. It's probably a little longer and more drawn out than that, but we knew that that was not us. That wasn't us on the ice in the first period, and we needed to respond.

On the win over Calgary:

The story of the game is special teams, I think there's nine power plays and 10 penalty kills or something like that. And so, the story of the game is special teams. Our kill was great. (Gulls goaltender Tomas Suchanek) was great. I think we scored five on the power play. That's a huge number and credit to the guys for finding a way.

On Glenn Gawdin's five-point night:

He's a proud guy, and he has an opportunity to play a former team. I know that would mean a little bit more for him and good on him for great performance.

On the penalty kill streak:

Guys put in a lot of work. Coaches put in a lot of work. And it's time to start a new streak.

On beating the Wranglers twice after losing nine straight to them:

Missing pieces, not missing pieces, they got a good team over there. They're highly competitive. They're well coached. They're organized, And it's a challenge. Good on us for finding a way to get two wins.

On the off day tomorrow:

Opportunity to travel and we'll get home just in time for the Super Bowl and figure out what our week looks like from there.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.