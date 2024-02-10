Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-0, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday evening at Acrisure Arena.
The Firebirds jumped out to an early lead with goals from Morrison and Hughes in the first period.
They then doubled that lead to 4-0 with a tally from Henman and another from Morrison in the second. The third period remained scoreless throughout.
Coachella goaltender Chris Driedger stopped 20 shots against to earn his third AHL shutout of the season.
The Silver Knights will return to game action on Saturday, February 17, where they'll take on the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout
- Morning Skate Report: February 9, 2024
- Silver Knights Fall Just Short, 3-2, in Second Game vs. Wild