Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-0, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday evening at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds jumped out to an early lead with goals from Morrison and Hughes in the first period.

They then doubled that lead to 4-0 with a tally from Henman and another from Morrison in the second. The third period remained scoreless throughout.

Coachella goaltender Chris Driedger stopped 20 shots against to earn his third AHL shutout of the season.

The Silver Knights will return to game action on Saturday, February 17, where they'll take on the San Diego Gulls. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

