Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their third-straight game decided by a shootout, the Grand Rapids Griffins' seven-game win streak was snapped by Kristian Reichel's lone goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Despite the loss, the Griffins have now picked up a point in their ninth consecutive contest. Jonatan Berggren's first-period tally marked his 200th point as a pro, which gave the Swede 18 points in his last 14 games. Simon Edvinsson recorded two assists on the night, the first of which was his 50th point as a Griffin. Austin Czarnik's goal was not only his second of the weekend but also his fifth tally in his last seven games and his 15th point in his last 14 contests. Sebastian Cossa's point streak extended to five games (4-0-1), as the rookie improved to 7-2-2 in his last 11 outings (Dec. 15-Feb. 10). Grand Rapids last had three games be decided by shootout during a four-game stretch between March 24-30, 2018, where they sported a 3-0-0-1 record.

Grand Rapids claimed the first goal of the evening when Edvinsson sent a bullet to the net from the blue line, which was then put past Thomas Milic by Cross Hanas on the doorstep at 5:29 in the first period. Manitoba matched the Griffins' tally roughly eight minutes later, as Jeffrey Viel deflected a shot behind Cossa while in the crease with 6:18 remaining in the opening frame. In the twilight of the first period, Berggren put the Griffins back on top when he collected a rebound and fired it into the open net from the bottom of the right circle at 17:45.

The Moose tied the contest up at two early in the middle frame, as a left-point shot from Ville Heinola beat Cossa with 16:58 remaining. While on the power play over midway through the second period, Czarnik sniped the puck behind Milcic from the top of the right circle for a 3-2 Griffins lead at 11:19.

The Moose found another equalizer roughly five minutes into the final frame, as Brad Lambert scored a power-play goal with a shot from the right point with 14:49 remaining.

While in overtime, the Moose had a chance to fire into an open net. However, Berggren made a diving poke check, which prevented Manitoba from capitalizing.

With no resolution after the overtime period, the Griffins and Moose entered the shootout. Both Cossa and Milcic stopped all attempts until Kristian Reichel rifled the puck past Cossa in the sixth round for a 4-3 shootout loss at the hands of the Moose.

- Tonight's contest was the Griffins' fifth game that had been decided by one goal.

- The last time the Griffins had three straight games decided past regulation was three overtime decisions between Nov. 17-20, 2021 where they went 1-0-2-0.

Manitoba 1 1 1 0 - 4

Grand Rapids 2 1 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 4 (Edvinsson, Lombardi), 5:29. 2, Manitoba, Viel 8 (Reichel), 13:42. 3, Grand Rapids, Berggren 14 (Kasper, Rafferty), 17:45. Penalties-Bauer Mb (roughing), 14:37; Mazur Gr (roughing), 14:37.

2nd Period-4, Manitoba, Heinola 3 (Reichel), 3:02. 5, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 8 (Edvinsson, Mazur), 11:19 (PP). Penalties-Bauer Mb (holding), 10:51; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 12:03; Heinola Mb (hooking), 17:56.

3rd Period-6, Manitoba, Lambert 14 (Capobianco, Malott), 5:11 (PP). Penalties-Gettinger Gr (tripping), 4:21; Sautner Mb (interference), 18:14.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Manitoba 1 (Chibrikov NG, Lambert NG, Heinola NG, Bongiovanni NG, Suess NG, Reichel G), Grand Rapids 0 (Berggren NG, Gettinger NG, Lombardi NG, Czarnik NG, Hirose NG, Soderblom NG).

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 6-14-10-2-1-33. Grand Rapids 17-10-8-3-0-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, Milic 5-2-1 (38 shots-35 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-7-4 (32 shots-29 saves).

A-9,693

1. MB Reichel (shootout-winner, two assists); 2. MB Lambert (goal); 3. GR Hanas (goal)

Grand Rapids: 21-15-4-2 (48 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 13 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 17-24-1-1 (36 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 13 at Calgary 8 p.m. CST

