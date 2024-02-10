Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Czarnik and Manitoba Moose' Jeff Malott on game night
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their third-straight game decided by a shootout, the Grand Rapids Griffins' seven-game win streak was snapped by Kristian Reichel's lone goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
Despite the loss, the Griffins have now picked up a point in their ninth consecutive contest. Jonatan Berggren's first-period tally marked his 200th point as a pro, which gave the Swede 18 points in his last 14 games. Simon Edvinsson recorded two assists on the night, the first of which was his 50th point as a Griffin. Austin Czarnik's goal was not only his second of the weekend but also his fifth tally in his last seven games and his 15th point in his last 14 contests. Sebastian Cossa's point streak extended to five games (4-0-1), as the rookie improved to 7-2-2 in his last 11 outings (Dec. 15-Feb. 10). Grand Rapids last had three games be decided by shootout during a four-game stretch between March 24-30, 2018, where they sported a 3-0-0-1 record.
Grand Rapids claimed the first goal of the evening when Edvinsson sent a bullet to the net from the blue line, which was then put past Thomas Milic by Cross Hanas on the doorstep at 5:29 in the first period. Manitoba matched the Griffins' tally roughly eight minutes later, as Jeffrey Viel deflected a shot behind Cossa while in the crease with 6:18 remaining in the opening frame. In the twilight of the first period, Berggren put the Griffins back on top when he collected a rebound and fired it into the open net from the bottom of the right circle at 17:45.
The Moose tied the contest up at two early in the middle frame, as a left-point shot from Ville Heinola beat Cossa with 16:58 remaining. While on the power play over midway through the second period, Czarnik sniped the puck behind Milcic from the top of the right circle for a 3-2 Griffins lead at 11:19.
The Moose found another equalizer roughly five minutes into the final frame, as Brad Lambert scored a power-play goal with a shot from the right point with 14:49 remaining.
While in overtime, the Moose had a chance to fire into an open net. However, Berggren made a diving poke check, which prevented Manitoba from capitalizing.
With no resolution after the overtime period, the Griffins and Moose entered the shootout. Both Cossa and Milcic stopped all attempts until Kristian Reichel rifled the puck past Cossa in the sixth round for a 4-3 shootout loss at the hands of the Moose.
Notes
- Tonight's contest was the Griffins' fifth game that had been decided by one goal.
- The last time the Griffins had three straight games decided past regulation was three overtime decisions between Nov. 17-20, 2021 where they went 1-0-2-0.
Box Score
Manitoba 1 1 1 0 - 4
Grand Rapids 2 1 0 0 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Hanas 4 (Edvinsson, Lombardi), 5:29. 2, Manitoba, Viel 8 (Reichel), 13:42. 3, Grand Rapids, Berggren 14 (Kasper, Rafferty), 17:45. Penalties-Bauer Mb (roughing), 14:37; Mazur Gr (roughing), 14:37.
2nd Period-4, Manitoba, Heinola 3 (Reichel), 3:02. 5, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 8 (Edvinsson, Mazur), 11:19 (PP). Penalties-Bauer Mb (holding), 10:51; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 12:03; Heinola Mb (hooking), 17:56.
3rd Period-6, Manitoba, Lambert 14 (Capobianco, Malott), 5:11 (PP). Penalties-Gettinger Gr (tripping), 4:21; Sautner Mb (interference), 18:14.
OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
Shootout - Manitoba 1 (Chibrikov NG, Lambert NG, Heinola NG, Bongiovanni NG, Suess NG, Reichel G), Grand Rapids 0 (Berggren NG, Gettinger NG, Lombardi NG, Czarnik NG, Hirose NG, Soderblom NG).
Shots on Goal-Manitoba 6-14-10-2-1-33. Grand Rapids 17-10-8-3-0-38.
Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.
Goalies-Manitoba, Milic 5-2-1 (38 shots-35 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-7-4 (32 shots-29 saves).
A-9,693
Three Stars
1. MB Reichel (shootout-winner, two assists); 2. MB Lambert (goal); 3. GR Hanas (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 21-15-4-2 (48 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 13 at Cleveland 7 p.m.
Manitoba: 17-24-1-1 (36 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 13 at Calgary 8 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Czarnik and Manitoba Moose' Jeff Malott on game night
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose
- Griffins Outlast Moose in 10-Round Shootout for Seventh Consecutive Victory
- The One with 'Friends Night'
- Griffins Ride Six-Game Win Streak into Weekend Series against Manitoba
- Griffins' 3-2 Shootout Victory Ties Franchise Record of Seven Consecutive Road Wins