Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Saturday night's alright for redemption.
The Wranglers are looking to bounce back against the San Diego Gulls with a Saturday night clash at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Calgary currently sits third in the Pacific Division with a 24-15-3-1 record (52 points), while the Gulls sit ninth in the division with 41 points but have a 6-2-2 record over their last 10 games.
Puck drop: 7pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Feb. 13, 2024 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb. 14, 2024 7:00pm vs Manitoba Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers were in tough on Friday night against a surging San Diego team, who received a solid goaltending effort from Tomas Suchaneck while lighting the lamp five times to pick up the 5-0 victory.
For the Gulls, it was their first-ever win against the Wranglers. (8-1).
The season series is now tied at a game apiece after the Wranglers defeated the Gulls back on Nov.10, 2024 with a commanding 8-3 victory in San Diego.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones
Keep your eye on Ben Jones tonight.
Jones picked up six shots on net in Friday's shutout loss to the Gulls and notched three points (2g,1a) against San Diego back on Nov.10.
In 43 games this season, Jones leads the Wranglers with 14 goals and a plus- (+16) rating, while adding 14 assists.
ONE TIMERS:
(G) Dustin Wolf was recalled by the Flames on Nov.9.
(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Nov.9
(G) Dusty Nickel served as an EBUG in Friday's game.
(F) Zack Andrusiak was added to the roster on a PTO, it was announced on Friday.
Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt were all recalled by the Flames on Feb 4.
