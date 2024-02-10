Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 shots for the Providence Bruins en route to a 4-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the XL Center. Jayson Megna recorded a goal and an assist, while Georgii Merkulov netted his 18th goal of the season. Patrick Brown and John Farinacci also found the back of the net for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened
Justin Brazeau dug out the puck from the right-side boards and dropped it to Merkulov in the right circle, who fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:12 remaining in the first period.
On a 3-on-1, Megna toe-dragged around the defender and slid the puck across to Brown cutting to the left post, where he buried a one-timer into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 1:42 into the second period. John Beecher received a secondary assist.
Marc McLaughlin intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and chipped the puck forward to send Megna on a breakaway, where he snapped a shot past the stick of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 13:39 left in the second frame.
Brennan Othmann's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle zipped past the diving goaltender, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:22 to play in the second period.
Coming across the blue line, Trevor Kuntar dropped the puck behind him for Brett Harrison, who sent a shot on cage that Farinacci deflected past the goaltender while cutting towards the net, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 6:04 remaining in the third period.
Stats
Megna's short-handed tally was the eighth this season for Providence, good for third in the league. The P-Bruins have four short-handed goals in their last six games.
McLaughlin has assists in two-straight games.
DiPietro stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, February 16 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
