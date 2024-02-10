Wranglers Drop Second-Straight to Gulls
February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
No shortage of penalties in this one.
The Wranglers fell 7-4 to the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.
Ilya Nikolaev opened the scoring for Calgary, Jonathan Aspirot skated in his 200th career AHL game and picked up a goal, Matthew Wedman notched his first tally with the Wranglers, while Matt Coronato sniped his 13th of the season.
Adam Klapka and Mitch McLain each picked up two assists for Calgary in the contest.
Oscar Dansk was back between the pipes for the Wranglers.
The Wranglers opened the scoring in the first period at the 4:07 mark when Nikolaev took a pass from Klapka and wired home his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.
However, the Gulls answered back at 8:51 when Nikita Nesterenko notched a powerplay marker to even the score. 1-1.
Calgary wasted little time responding, scoring just 43-seconds later (9:34) off a shot from Aspirot that found its way through traffic, regaining the Wranglers' lead.
Shots were 25-5 in favour of the Wranglers in the frame.
2-1 at the break.
The Gulls scored twice on their first two shots of the second period to take the lead.
First, on the powerplay at 1:29, Andrew Agozzino tipped in a backdoor shot from Glenn Gawdin to tie the game. 2-2.
Then, less than two-minutes later, (3:03), Judd Caulfield tipped in a pass from Trevor Carrick to put San Diego ahead. 3-2.
The Gulls would continue to add to their powerplay stats as Olen Zellweger converted on a Gulls' man-advantage by whipping a quick wrist-shot past Dansk to increase the advantage. 4-2.
San Diego picked up their fourth powerplay goal of the game in the third period, as Agozzino deposited the rebound into the net to make it 5-2.
Chase De Leo added the Gulls' fifth powerplay tally (5/8) at 8:32. 6-2.
Then things got physical, as Alex Gallant dropped the mitts with Travis Howe for a hard-hitting scrap.
The tilt seemed to spark the Wranglers, because shortly after Wedman pounced on a rebound in front and slid home his first goal as a member of the Wranglers. 6-3.
Coronato converted on the powerplay at the 14:30 mark to bring the Wranglers within two goals as he blasted home a one-timer off a sweet saucer pass from Emilio Pettersen. 6-4.
However, with the goalie pulled at the Wranglers' end, Gawdin scored into the empty net to regain the three-goal advantage and ultimately seal the victory for San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024
- Todd's Hat Trick Leads Barracuda Past Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Win Over Wranglers - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Drop Second-Straight to Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- Firebirds Blank Silver Knights to Move into First Place in Pacific Division - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Crunch Get by Amerks in Overtime Again - Rochester Americans
- The Canucks Fall 3-2 in Their Second Game against the Colorado Eagles - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Completes Weekend Sweep of Canucks with 3-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Hardman Scores Twice in 2-1 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Blanked by Firebirds in 4-0 Loss - Henderson Silver Knights
- Walker's Three Points, Overtime Game-Winner Lift Iowa to 5-4 Win - Iowa Wild
- Tullio And Griffith With Goals As Condors Split With San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Earn Overtime Point to Finish Gem Show Trip 3-1-1-0 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Continue Nine-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Make History with 14 Straight Wins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Downed by IceHogs 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon and Crookshank pick up three points each as Sens get payback on Comets - Belleville Senators
- Othmann Scores his 13th Goal of the Season, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Moose Edge Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Manhandle Monsters to Claim Weekend Sweep - Charlotte Checkers
- Avon and Allison Strike in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Forwards Matt Rempe and Adam EdstrÖm from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Doubled up in 6-3 Loss to T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Edge Islanders in Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Down Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Milwaukee Tops Texas in a Shootout - Texas Stars
- 'Topes Topple Top-Ranked Bears, 6-3 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back - Calgary Wranglers
- Morning Skate Report: February 10, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Islanders' Iskhakov Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Alex Kannok Leipert: Dual-Threat Defenceman Is a 'Heart and Soul' Player - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hogs Set to Retire Corey Crawford's Number, Square off with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Continue Homestand with Rivalry Matchup against Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #45: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Complete Third Period Comeback, Defeat Reign in Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Outshoot Condors 42-19 But Fall in OT, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Drop Second-Straight to Gulls
- Game Day: Looking to Bounce Back
- Wranglers Grounded by Gulls
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf
- Game Day: SD vs CGY