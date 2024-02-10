Wranglers Drop Second-Straight to Gulls

No shortage of penalties in this one.

The Wranglers fell 7-4 to the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

Ilya Nikolaev opened the scoring for Calgary, Jonathan Aspirot skated in his 200th career AHL game and picked up a goal, Matthew Wedman notched his first tally with the Wranglers, while Matt Coronato sniped his 13th of the season.

Adam Klapka and Mitch McLain each picked up two assists for Calgary in the contest.

Oscar Dansk was back between the pipes for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers opened the scoring in the first period at the 4:07 mark when Nikolaev took a pass from Klapka and wired home his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.

However, the Gulls answered back at 8:51 when Nikita Nesterenko notched a powerplay marker to even the score. 1-1.

Calgary wasted little time responding, scoring just 43-seconds later (9:34) off a shot from Aspirot that found its way through traffic, regaining the Wranglers' lead.

Shots were 25-5 in favour of the Wranglers in the frame.

2-1 at the break.

The Gulls scored twice on their first two shots of the second period to take the lead.

First, on the powerplay at 1:29, Andrew Agozzino tipped in a backdoor shot from Glenn Gawdin to tie the game. 2-2.

Then, less than two-minutes later, (3:03), Judd Caulfield tipped in a pass from Trevor Carrick to put San Diego ahead. 3-2.

The Gulls would continue to add to their powerplay stats as Olen Zellweger converted on a Gulls' man-advantage by whipping a quick wrist-shot past Dansk to increase the advantage. 4-2.

San Diego picked up their fourth powerplay goal of the game in the third period, as Agozzino deposited the rebound into the net to make it 5-2.

Chase De Leo added the Gulls' fifth powerplay tally (5/8) at 8:32. 6-2.

Then things got physical, as Alex Gallant dropped the mitts with Travis Howe for a hard-hitting scrap.

The tilt seemed to spark the Wranglers, because shortly after Wedman pounced on a rebound in front and slid home his first goal as a member of the Wranglers. 6-3.

Coronato converted on the powerplay at the 14:30 mark to bring the Wranglers within two goals as he blasted home a one-timer off a sweet saucer pass from Emilio Pettersen. 6-4.

However, with the goalie pulled at the Wranglers' end, Gawdin scored into the empty net to regain the three-goal advantage and ultimately seal the victory for San Diego.

