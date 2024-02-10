Lavoie Scores OT Game Winner as Rodrigue Stops 40 for His 10th Win

February 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (22-13-4, 48pts) won their third straight, 3-2 in overtime, over the San Jose Barracuda (14-22-8, 36pts) in front of 5,036 on Friday. Raphael Lavoie (14th, 15th) scored twice, including the overtime winner. Olivier Rodrigue earned his 10th win of the year, stopping 40 of 42 shots.

Bakersfield is now 14-3-3 (.775) in its last 20 games. The Condors improved to 4-1-1 against San Jose this season and with the win are now third on points percentage in the Pacific Division.

UP NEXT: The Condors are in San Jose Saturday at 6 p.m. before heading to Colorado for games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Catch all the games on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.